Google Translate додав кримськотатарську мову до списку доступних перекладів
29 Червня 2024 12:28
У сервісі Google Translate з’явилася кримськотатарська мова.

“Дякуємо Google за цю важливу ініціативу, яка демонструє, що багата мовна та культурна спадщина корінних народів України є цінною для світової спільноти”, – йдеться у повідомленні українського МЗС.


