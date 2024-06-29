Google Translate додав кримськотатарську мову до списку доступних перекладів

У сервісі Google Translate з’явилася кримськотатарська мова.
Google Translate has added the Crimean Tatar language to its list of available translations! 💙— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) June 29, 2024
👏🏻 Thank you to @Google for this crucial initiative, which demonstrates that the rich linguistic & cultural heritage of Ukraine's indigenous people is valuable to the global community pic.twitter.com/s1MD3LOZcW
“Дякуємо Google за цю важливу ініціативу, яка демонструє, що багата мовна та культурна спадщина корінних народів України є цінною для світової спільноти”, – йдеться у повідомленні українського МЗС.