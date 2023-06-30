Touching Cases of Adoption among Animals

In the animal world, there are amazing and touching stories when some animals take under their care and adopt others, despite species differences. These stories illustrate the incredible power of love, compassion and understanding between different species, emphasizing that affection and care know no boundaries.

In this article we have collected the most touching stories about how animals adopted animals of another species.

Sperm Whales and Dolphin

A bottlenose dolphin with a serious spinal deformity was adopted into a family of sperm whales. Sperm whales, as a rule, do not like to communicate with other animal species, so imagine the surprise of experts when they saw a bottlenose dolphin in a flock of these huge mammals. Scientists from the German Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology discovered this unusual family about 1600 km from the coast of Portugal and for 8 days they watched a dolphin traveling, foraging and playing surrounded by sperm whales.

Turtle and Baby Hippopotamus

In December 2014, a devastating tsunami hit the coast of Kenya. Many people managed to evacuate from the shore and escape, but some animals were so unlucky. This baby hippopotamus was found standing alone among the raging water on the reef. Several rescuers with the help of boats, cars and nets managed to catch the baby and pull him ashore. The animal was named Owen and placed in a national park. There, the frightened kid immediately made friends with a 31-year-old turtle named Mezi. Now this couple is inseparable, they swim together in the pond, walk in the park and eat.

Coco the Gorilla

Incredibly smart Coco lives in the San Francisco Zoo. This gorilla is famous for the fact that she has learned about 2 thousand words in sign language, and can communicate with people. When the gorilla got tired of her stuffed toys, they brought her a tiny kitten to take care of him. Coco gave the kitten the name Ball and treated him like her own cub and even tried to breastfeed him. One day, the ball escaped from the gorilla enclosure, and was hit by a car on the street. When Coco found out about this, she signaled that she was sad and wanted to cry.

Peacock and Goose

A female peacock named Valentina has never seen her chicks. But one day the zoo staff put a goose egg in her enclosure so that she could hatch it. Later, a gosling hatched from the egg, which was named Valentine. The female peacock took care of him like a native chick, she did not let him go from her, taught him what to eat and not to eat, and even put him to bed.

Dog and Monkey

When members of his pack began to mock a monkey cub left without parents in a Chinese zoo, zoo employees introduced him to a dog named Sai-hu so that he would keep the monkey company and protect her. Soon the animals became friends, and became inseparable. They spend a lot of time together, and one of the monkey’s favorite activities is riding a Sai-hu.

Dog and Lion Cubs

Three baby tigers were born in the zoo of the Chinese city of Heng. Their own mother abandoned them, and soon their new mother became a dog that fed not only them, but also a Siberian tiger cub. The zoo staff decided to give the cubs to the dog in order to minimize human interference in their upbringing, and in the future they plan to introduce the cubs to their relatives.