Політика

Міністр оборони США Остін після Шойгу зателефонував Резникову

21 Жовтня 2022 19:24
100
війна

Міністр оборони США Ллойд Остін після телефонної розмови з російським міністром Сергієм Шойгу зателефонував у п’ятницю й українському міністру оборони Олексію Резнікову.

Про це і Резніков, і Остін відзвітували у Twitter. Подробиць, щоправда, майже немає: Рєзніков написав, що обговорювали зміцнення української ППО, обидва повідомили, що американський міністр запевнив українців у непохитній рішучості США допомагати Україні.


