Міністр оборони США Остін після Шойгу зателефонував Резникову

Міністр оборони США Ллойд Остін після телефонної розмови з російським міністром Сергієм Шойгу зателефонував у п’ятницю й українському міністру оборони Олексію Резнікову.

Про це і Резніков, і Остін відзвітували у Twitter. Подробиць, щоправда, майже немає: Рєзніков написав, що обговорювали зміцнення української ППО, обидва повідомили, що американський міністр запевнив українців у непохитній рішучості США допомагати Україні.

Discussed with Lloyd J. Austin III enhancement of 🇺🇦Air Defense capabilities&security situation.🇺🇸 condemn rus strikes on civilian&energy infrastructure. @SecDef assured that no matter who negotiates with whom:🇺🇸 support of 🇺🇦 sovereignty&territorial integrity remains unwavering pic.twitter.com/mJ1vhKMDmW

Today, I spoke with my good friend and Ukrainian 🇺🇦 counterpart @oleksiireznikov to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the United States and our Allies and partners to supporting Ukraine now and over the long term. https://t.co/IWALNfaIpc