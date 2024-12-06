Спорт

 16-річний австралійський атлет пробіг стометрівку за 10.04 секунди
6 Грудня 2024 20:55
легка атлетіка
Гоут Гоут на Чемпіонаті Австралії з легкої атлетики / Фото: AAP

На змаганнях All-Schools Athletics Championships у Брісбені 16-річний австралійський бігун Гоут Гоут (Gout Gout) пробіг стометрівку за 10.04 секунди.

Гоут став знаменитим у 2022 році, коли у 14-річному віці пробіг 100-метрівку за 10,57 секунди. Останні два роки австралійця порівнюють з великим спринтером Усейном Болтом, повідомляє CNN.


